In Kazakhstan oltre 96.000 persone evacuate per l'inondazione

epa11265114 A handout photo made available by the Kazakhstan Emergency Situations Ministry shows Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry rescuers evacuating residents from a flood zone in Karachaganak, West Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan, 08 April 2024. According to the ministry, over 70,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in various regions of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh president said that the current floods in the country are the largest in the last 80-plus years, and a state of emergency has been declared in a number of regions of the country. EPA/KAZAKHSTAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES