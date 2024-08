In Grecia i pompieri combattono incendi a Eubea e Creta

epaselect epa11485828 Α firefighting seaplane drops water during a wildfire at Trilofos, near Thessaloniki, Greece, 18 July 2024. A fire that broke out earlier in low vegetation between Trilofos and Plagiario, Thessaloniki, is ongoing. Forty-four firefighters with two groups on foot and 12 fire brigade vehicles are operating to extinguish it. Two of the vehicles and eight firefighters are from Bulgaria, as part of the European Firefighters extension pact. Two firefighting planes and a helicopter are also assisting. EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS