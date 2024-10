In Giappone urne aperte per le elezioni generali

epa11682172 People walk in front of a board displaying campaign posters of candidates running for the upcoming general elections in Tokyo, Japan, 25 October 2024. Shortly after being elected as Japan’s Prime Minister, Ishiba Shigeru dissolved the parliament and called for elections of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Japan's National Diet. Set for 27 October, the vote will follow a 12-day campaign amid scandals involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a sluggish economy and rising consumer prices, according to the European Parliament Think Tank. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON