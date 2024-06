In Giappone il 98,1% dei neo-laureati trova lavoro

epa05414288 (07/28) People walk on a street in Tokyo, Japan, 06 July 2016. According to datas released by the government earlier in the year, even if the Japanese population is shrinking nationwide, Tokyo and its surroundings saw an increase in 2015. Data showed that Tokyo's population expanded to 13.5 million, up 2.7 per cent since the 2010 census. Asia's population is more than 4.4 billion people and rising, the region claims more than half of the total world's population. China with about 1.38 billion people is the most populous nation, but projections state that India will take the lead, in less than a decade. Better healthcare and an increase in life expectancy are the main reasons for the world population to grow about 1.13 percent per year. World Population Day is observed on 11 July annually since it was established by the United Nations in 1989. It aims at drawing attention on important of population issues. Under the theme of 2016 'Investing in teenage girls', the UN enlists the help of the world in supporting teenage girls to have the means to exercise their human right. EPA/YUYA SHINO