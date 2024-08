In Giappone cresce ansia per mega terremoto, è corsa alle scorte

epa02643636 A man shops in the fresh produce department of a supermarket in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan on 20 March 2011. Government officials sought to allay fears over the discovery that foodstuffs from the area around the plant had been contaminated with radioactivity. Milk and spinach from farms in Fukushima and a neighboring prefecture had been found to contain radiation at levels above the legal norm. Officials later announced that they were forbidding the sale of all food products from Fukushima prefecture pending collection of further data. EPA/STEPHEN MORRISON