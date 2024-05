In Gb proteste contro fermi di migranti diretti in Ruanda

epa11314619 Police officers make arrests to remove protesters after demonstrators formed a blockade around a coach which was due to remove asylum seekers from a hotel in Peckham, London, Britain, 02 May 2024. Protesters claim the bus was arranged to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge following raids to some hotels used to accommodate asylum seekers. Some asylum seekers are being housed on the Bibby Stockholm, an engineless barge, serving as an accommodation vessel. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN