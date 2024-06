In fiamme mercato di Bangkok, morti almeno 1.000 animali

epa11403298 A Thai owner inspects his shop next to the remains of exotic animals killed in a fire at Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2024. Thousands of pets and animals such as puppies, cats, exotic birds, fish, including many types of snakes and other exotic animals are feared to have died in the fire. Thai police suspect that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire, and no injured were reported. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK