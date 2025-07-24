Giornale di Brescia
'In corso incontro tra vice ministro giustizia e Maxwell'

epa08522914 (FILE) - A handout file photo made available by the United Nations (UN) shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Founder of the TerraMar Project, attending a press conference on the issue of oceans in the Sustainable Development Goals, at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 June 2013 (issued 02 July 2020). Media reports state that Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested on 02 July 2020 in New Hampshire by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on sex-trafficking charges. She had been wanted by authorities in connection with accusations that she helped procure young girls for sexual exploitation by Epstein. EPA/RICK BAJORNAS/UN PHOTO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
WASHINGTON, 24 LUG - L'incontro tra il vice procuratore generale Todd Blanche e Ghislaine Maxwell, la complice di Jeffrey Epstein, è in corso a Tallahassee, nell'ufficio del procuratore, situato all'interno del tribunale federale. Lo riferisce Abc citando fonti a conoscenza della vicenda.

  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario