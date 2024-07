In Cina deciso l' aumento graduale dell'età pensionabile

epa11203205 A man walks on the street wearing a photo around his neck of himself from a younger age, in an old style PLA (People’s Liberation Army) uniform, also known as Mao's suit, in Shanghai, China, 06 March 2024 (issued 07 March 2024). According to information issued by the General Administration of Customs, China's trade surplus has increased to 125.16 billion US dollar during the period of January-February 2024, as compared to 104.42 billion US dollar in the same period in the previous year. This has surpassed market predictions of 103.7 billion US dollar, with exports rising more than imports. The exports grew by 7.1 percent, which is higher than the expected growth of 1.9 percent, whereas imports rose by 3.5 percent, against market expectations of a 1.5 percent increase. In 2023, the country recorded a surplus of 823 billion US dollar, with exports declining by 4.6 percent to 3.38 trillion US dollar, and imports falling by 5.5 percent to 2.56 trillion US dollar. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI