In Cile condannato a 23 anni il leader mapuche Llaitul

epa11294581 The leader of the Coordinadora Arauco Malleco (CAM) Hector Llaitul (C) reacts upon hearing the verdict against him, in the Public Order Court (TOP) in Temuco, Chile, 22 April 2024. The radical Mapuche leader Hector Llaitul was found guilty by the Chilean Justice as the author of crimes of incitement and advocacy of violence, contemplated in the State Security Law, and also for violent usurpation, theft of wood and attack on authority. EPA/CAMILO TAPIA