In Bulgaria nuovo voto anticipato, conservatori favoriti

epa11398935 A woman (C) votes at a polling station during the country's parliamentary elections and the European elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 09 June 2024. Bulgaria votes for a national and European parliament. The sixth consecutive election in the last four years was held after the leaders of GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) and 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' (PP-DB) did not reach an agreement on their joint governance. EPA/VASSIL DONEV