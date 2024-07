In Brasile approvato il regime d'urgenza per la legge tributaria

epa10442848 A session in the Chamber of Deputies where the heads of the respective chambers will be elected, at the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, 01 February 2023. The Brazilian Parliament inaugurates on 01 February a new legislature, the first of the Government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and elects new authorities with a conservative composition that could hinder the plans of the progressive leader. EPA/Andre Borges