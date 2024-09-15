In Birmania sale a 113 il numero dei morti del tifone Yagi

epa11603212 Flood victims wade through the flood waters with a makeshift raft during the flood in Taungoo, Bago division, Myanmar, 14 September 2024. Heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi have caused severe flooding in parts of Myanmar, leaving thousands stranded in their homes, with further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected, according to the state weather office. A statement from the Military announced 59,413 households were affected in 34 townships and set up 187 relief camps for the 236,649 people. There were 33 casualties due to the flood in the country including the Naypyitaw. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING