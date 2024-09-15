In Birmania sale a 113 il numero dei morti del tifone Yagi
epa11603212 Flood victims wade through the flood waters with a makeshift raft during the flood in Taungoo, Bago division, Myanmar, 14 September 2024. Heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi have caused severe flooding in parts of Myanmar, leaving thousands stranded in their homes, with further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected, according to the state weather office. A statement from the Military announced 59,413 households were affected in 34 townships and set up 187 relief camps for the 236,649 people. There were 33 casualties due to the flood in the country including the Naypyitaw. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING
AA
YANGON, 15 SET - Il bilancio delle vittime del tifone Yagi in Birmania è salito a 113 e più di 320.000 persone sono state sfollate, ha dichiarato la giunta militare che governa il Paese. "Nella notte del 14 settembre, 113 persone sono rimaste uccise in tutto il Paese, 64 sono disperse e 14 sono rimaste ferite", ha dichiarato il portavoce Zaw Min Tun, aggiungendo che 'più di 320.000 persone appartenenti a 78.000 famiglie sono state evacuate in campi di soccorso temporanei'.
