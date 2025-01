In Birmania raid aereo giunta nel Kachin, almeno 15 morti

epa11589177 People search for victims of an airstrike on a shelter for internally displaced people (IDP) named the Bangkok IDP camp in LaEi village, Pekon township, southern Shan State, Myanmar, 06 September 2024. At least eight people, including six children, were killed after bombs dropped by military jets hit the IDP camp on 05 September, according to the bureau of news and communication of the Progressive Karenni People Force (PKPF), a Karenni activist group. EPA/STRINGER