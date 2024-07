In Bangladesh la Corte suprema rivede la legge causa di rivolte

epa11485546 A Police member reacts as demonstrators clash with police, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League members, during ongoing quota students protests under the slogan 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement' at Mirpur area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 18 July 2024. According to Police, at least 11 people have been killed and several hundred injured following violent clashes between protesting students and police erupted during nationwide student protests over the abolition of quotas in government jobs. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM