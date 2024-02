In aumento il bracconaggio di rinoceronti in Sudafrica

epa10743104 Wildlife vets and assistants help a darted white rhino calf as he slowly succumbs to the darted tranquillizer administered to him at a private game reserve near Polokwane, South Africa, 12 July 2023 (Issued on 13 July 2023). The calf was attacked by a lion when he was younger and is suffering from tendon damage on his rear right leg. The vets took a plaster cast of his leg to ultimately make him a prosthetic leg in order for him to walk as naturally as possible. The entire operation was monitored by veterinary students from around the world as part of the annual SYMCO wildlife veterinary symposium held in South Africa. The aim of SYMCO is to highlight the importance of wild vets on wildlife conservation worldwide and to promote the debate and exchange of ideas within the veterinary community around wildlife conservation. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK