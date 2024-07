In aumento del 15,5% gli omicidi di indigeni in Brasile

epa10126442 Indigenous people from different communities arrive at the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), where the 2021 report on violence against indigenous peoples of Brazil will be released in Brasilia, Brazil, 17 August 2022. The report registered an increase in 15 of the 19 systematized categories of violence in relation to last year's publication. It was also recorded that there were 176 murders of indigenous people, only six less than in 2020, which recorded the highest number of homicides since the Missionary Indigenous Council (Cimi) began to count these data based on public sources, in 2014. The number of Indigenous suicides in 2021, 148, was the highest ever recorded in the same period. EPA/Joedson Alves