In Argentina il 52,9% vive sotto la soglia di povertà
epa08615063 A homeless person sleeps in a square in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 August 2020. Argentina completes five months since the imposition of strong sanitary restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which have implied a hard blow to its already very weakened economy, which accumulates just over two years of deep recession and drags complex imbalances. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
BUENOS AIRES, 26 SET - Il 52,9% degli argentini vive al di sotto della soglia della povertà. Lo riferisce l'Istituto nazionale di statistica (Indec) nell'ultimo rilevamento pubblicato oggi e relativo al primo semestre del 2024. Il dato rappresenta un incremento di oltre 10 punti rispetto al precedente rilevamento che aveva registrato un indice del 41,7%.
