In 12 ore 150 razzi dal Libano verso Tel Aviv e il nord

epa11738341 Israeli security forces inspect the scene where a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a house in Moshav Rinatya, outside Petah Tikva, Israel, 24 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. Israel's military stated on 24 November that around 10 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards central Israel, the majority of which were intercepted. Around 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on 24 November, the army added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN