Il vulcano La Cumbre nelle Galapagos è entrato in eruzione

A handout photo made available by Parque Nacional Galapagos shows the eruption of La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina Island, in the archipelago of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, 02 March 2024 (issued 03 March 2024). The Fernandina volcano began a new eruptive process, four years after its last eruption in January 2020, as announced on 03 March by the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador in a special report.