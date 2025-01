Il Venezuela chiude di nuovo il confine con il Brasile

epa08215928 Soldiers of the Brazilian Army guard the border with Venezuela, in the city of Pacaraima, Brazil, 13 February 2020. During the last days, Brazilians protested at the points of the BR-174 road, at the entrance of the city of Pacaraima, with the support of indigenous peoples, about 500 meters from the border between the two countries, against the permanence of Venezuelans in Brazilian territory. EPA/Joedson Alves