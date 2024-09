Il tifone Bebinca arriva su Shanghai, evacuazioni e stop ai voli

epa11606261 A notice shows passenger ferry operations suspended ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Bebinca in east Shanghai, 15 September 2024. Authorities in Shanghai have taken precautions against Typhoon Bebinca, the 13th this year, which has been forecast to bring gales and rainstorms. Typhoon Bebinca could be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai since 1949. EPA/XINHUA / CHEN HAOMING CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY