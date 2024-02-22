Il team di Navalny, 'mostrato il corpo alla madre'

epa11165619 Lyudmila Navalnaya (C), mother of Alexei Navalny, walks accompanied by lawyers after visiting the Investigative Committee in Salekhard, Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia, 19 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. In late 2023, Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV