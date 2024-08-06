'Il successore di Haniyeh sarà Muhammad Ismail Darwish'

epa11519642 A Houthi supporter holds up a weapon next to a placard with a picture of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during a protest following the death of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 August 2024. According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran, Iran, on 31 July 2024. Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike on 30 July in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. EPA/OSAMAH YAHYA