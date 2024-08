Il socialista Illa proclamato governatore della Catalogna

epa11537114 Socialist leader Salvador Illa reacts during a debate for his investiture as Catalonia's new president at the Parliament, in Barcelona, Spain, 08 August 2024. The Mossos d'Esquadra was deployed early morning on 08 August to secure access to the Parliament for the investiture of Salvador Illa. The plenary session of the Parliament on 08 August hosts the investiture debate of the Socialist leader Salvador Illa as the new president of the Generalitat, the government of Catalonia. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ