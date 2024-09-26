Il sindaco di New York, continuerò a svolgere il mio lavoro
epa11537799 New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at the 14th Street YMCA in New York, New York, USA, 08 August 2024. The mayor and team of other government officials summarized their efforts to collaborate to better 14th Street in terms of 'public safety and quality of life.' EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
NEW YORK, 26 SET - "Continuerò a svolgere il lavoro per cui sono stato eletto". Lo ha detto il sindaco di New York Eric Adams, chiedendo ai cittadini pazienza: "Ascoltate la nostra difesa". Adams è stato incriminato per corruzione e frode.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti