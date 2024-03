'Il Senegal resterà alleato affidabile di ogni paese rispettoso'

epa11243686 Opposition presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks during his first press conference after the presidential election in Dakar, Senegal, 25 March 2024. Faye, who was released from prison on 14 March 2024, had a strong lead against the ruling party's presidential Amadou Ba, according to unofficial results. Official results are expected in the coming days. EPA/JEROME FAVRE