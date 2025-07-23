Il promotore della sfiducia,'Ursula si scusi o farò causa'
epa11770363 The leader of the ultra-nationalist party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion (R), accompanied by the lawyer and AUR member of the European Parliament, Gheorghe Piperea (L), makes a statement outside the High Court of Cassation and Justice headquarters (background) in Bucharest, Romania, 11 December 2024. The AUR filed an appeal to the decision by Romania's Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential elections. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
BRUXELLES, 23 LUG - L'eurodeputato romeno dei conservatori di Ecr, Gheorghe Piperea, respinge le accuse secondo cui la mozione di sfiducia contro Ursula von der Leyen da lui promossa sarebbe stata sostenuta da Mosca e chiede alla presidente di presentare prove concrete del presunto coinvolgimento russo oppure di scusarsi pubblicamente "entro sette giorni". In caso contrario, minaccia di intraprendere "azioni legali per danni presso la Corte di giustizia Ue, coinvolgendo anche i portavoce della Commissione".
