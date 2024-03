Il presidente uscente del Senegal saluta la vittoria di Faye

epa11240938 Opposition presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye prepares to cast his vote during Senegal's presidential election in Ndiaganiao, Thies Region, Senegal, 24 March 2024. The Senegalese are called to the polls today to elect the fifth President of the Republic. There are 7,371,854 Senegalese from Senegal and from the diaspora registered on the electoral register according to the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA). EPA/JEROME FAVRE