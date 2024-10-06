Il presidente tunisino Kais Saied vota nella capitale
epa11645043 A handout photo made available by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows Tunisian President Kais Saied voting at a polling station during the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 October 2024. Tunisia's electoral body, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), has approved three candidates for the presidential elections - incumbent Tunisian President Kais Saied, 66, running for a second term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, 59, a former MP; and Ayachi Zammel, 43, an industrialist. EPA/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
TUNISI, 06 OTT - Il presidente uscente tunisino Kais Saied, candidato ad una riconferma che sembra scontata, ha votato questa mattina insieme alla moglie, al seggio della scuola elementare Ennasr 1 ad Ariana. Saied ha parlato con diversi cittadini ma non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni ai media nazionali e internazionali, visto che la legge elettorale proibisce qualsiasi attività di propaganda nel giorno del voto. Si registra intanto una discreta affluenza ai seggi nella capitale, mentre le operazioni di voto proseguono regolarmente.
