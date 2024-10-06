Il presidente tunisino Kais Saied vota nella capitale

epa11645043 A handout photo made available by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows Tunisian President Kais Saied voting at a polling station during the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 October 2024. Tunisia's electoral body, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), has approved three candidates for the presidential elections - incumbent Tunisian President Kais Saied, 66, running for a second term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, 59, a former MP; and Ayachi Zammel, 43, an industrialist. EPA/TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES