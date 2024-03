Il presidente Macron denuncia fake news sulla moglie Brigitte

epa11206499 French President Emmanuel Macron (C), his wife Brigitte Macron (R), French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet (L), Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti (L, back) and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (R, back) arrive for a ceremony to seal the right to abortion in the French constitution, on International Women's Day, at the Place Vendome, in Paris, France, 08 March 2024. French lawmakers on 04 March approved a bill to enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution becoming the only country in the world to clearly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic law. EPA/Gonzalo Fuentes / POOL MAXPPP OUT