Il presidente della Bolivia, 'la foglia di coca non è cocaina'

epa11819067 Bolivian President Luis Arce chews coca leaves during the National Day of the Acullico (chewing of the plant) in La Paz, Bolivia, 11 January 2025. Arce said that his compatriots have shown the world that the coca leaf 'is not cocaine' during the celebration of National Acullico Day, which aims to highlight the ancestral, ritual, and medicinal use of the coca leaf plant. EPA/GABRIEL MARQUEZ