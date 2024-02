Il presidente del Senegal, 'lascerò l'incarico il 2 aprile'

epa11178892 Supporters of Senegalese President Macky Sall take part in a rally themed ‘Macky in our hearts’ in Dakar, Senegal, 24 February 2024. Sall is facing pressure domestically and abroad after failing to set a new date for the presidential election which was originally scheduled for 25 February 2024. Sall, instead, decided to open a ‘social dialogue’ delaying further the presidential election. Sall’s term is scheduled to end on 02 April 2024. EPA/JEROME FAVRE