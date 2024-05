Il premier slovacco Fico 'vigile e stabile dopo l'intervento'

epa11342154 (FILE) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico prepares for a family photo during the meeting of the Visegrad Group (V4) Prime Ministers in Prague, Czech Republic, 27 February 2023 (reissued 15 May 2024). According to Slovakia’s national news agency TASR, Fico was rushed to hospital on 15 May after being shot in the town of Handlova, 180 kilometers north-east of Bratislava, at the end of a meeting of the Slovak cabinet. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK