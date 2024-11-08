Il premier olandese, 'mi vergogno per quanto accaduto'
epa11705171 Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof speaks to the press in front of the Catshuis in The Hague, the Netherlands, 06 November 2024. Schoof announced on 'X' social media platform that he looked forward 'to close cooperation on the shared interests between the US and the Netherlands'. US Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States after having secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes necessary, following a tightly contested race with Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
BUDAPEST, 08 NOV - "Provo vergogna per quanto è successo. I responsabili saranno perseguiti. Il messaggio che mando a Israele è che spero che gli israeliani vengano ancora nei Paesi Bassi, noi faremo di tutto il possibile per farli sentire al sicuro". Lo ha detto il primo ministro olandese Dirk Schoof parlando con i cronisti a Budapest dell'attacco ai tifosi israeliani a Amsterdam.
