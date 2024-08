Il Perù sradica coltivazioni di foglia di coca su 14mila ettari

epa02299168 A photograph taken on 21 August 2010 shows a member of the Peruvian Anti Drugs Police walking among coca plantations near the town of Comunpiari, located at the Apurimac and Ene Rivers Valley (also known in Spanish as VRAE), Peru. The leaders of the Sendero Luminoso guerrilla are the heads of a new drug smuggling ring allegedly operating in the Peruvian jungles, a region where 76% of the cocaine made in this South American country is produced. EPA/MAX CABELLO