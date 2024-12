Il Parlamento cileno approva il nuovo ministero della Sicurezza

epa10855395 The Chilean Minister of the Interior, Carolina Toha, during her speech at the Act for the Defenders of Democracy for the commemoration of the 50 years of the coup d'etat against the democratic Government of Salvador Allende, at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2023. Several regional leaders accompany the President of Chile in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d'état against the democratic government of socialist Salvador Allende, which will include a visit to the attacked La Moneda palace and the reproduction of the last and applauded speech by the ousted president. EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ