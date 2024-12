Il Papa, su situazione Casal del Marmo farò tutto ciò che potrò

A handout picture, provided by Vatican Media Press Office, shows Pope Francis performing the rite of the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday, Rome, Italy 2023. He washes and kisses the feet of young prisoners that symbolize the apostles. The Pope, who moves with difficulty, performs the rite with big smiles and greets one by one the boys chosen at the prison of Casal del Marmo for this rite. NPK ANSA / Vatican Media Press Office handout +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++