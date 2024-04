Il Papa, per rito funebre sarò nella bara, niente catafalco

A handout picture, provided by Vatican Media Press Office, shows Italian President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, while paying homage to the body of His Holiness Benedict XVI exposed in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, 03 January 2022. The Pope emeritus Benedict XVI will be buried immediately after the funeral ceremony and inside the coffin will have coins and medals minted during his pontificate and pallii, or liturgical vestments had during his ecclesiastical career. This was announced by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, during a briefing with international journalists in view of the funeral of the Pontiff. NPK ANSA / Vatican Media Press Office handout +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++