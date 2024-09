Il Papa, nella Chiesa non c'è posto per gli abusi

epa11631657 Pope Francis arrives at holy mass and beatification of Anne of Jesus at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, 29 September 2024. Anne of Jesus, born Anna de Lobera, is a nun of the Order of Carmelites, born on 25 November 1545 in Medina del Campo, Spain, and died on 04 March 1621 in Brussels. Pope Francis is in Brussels on a trip to 'the heart of Europe' to discuss the continent's role in the world. The pastoral visit to Brussels, focusing on the celebrations of the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, will last until 29 September. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS