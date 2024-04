Il Papa, "le donne artiste insegnano", e cita Frida Khalo

epa11291934 The work 'Father' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, depicting two bare feet, is on display on the outer wall of the Church of Santa Maria Maddalena delle Convertite in Venice, Italy, 21 April 2024. The work is part of the Pavilion of the Holy See for the 60th international art exhibition La Biennale di Venezia, which runs from 20 April to 24 November 2024. EPA/ANDREA MEROLA