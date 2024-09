Il Papa in Belgio, gli abusi sono una vergogna, chiedo perdono

epa11627833 Pope Francis (C), alongside Queen Mathilde (C-L) and King Philippe (C-R) delivers a speech to the authorities, the constituted bodies and civil society at Castle of Laeken, the official residence of the Belgian royal family, in Laken, near Brussels, Belgium, 27 September 2024. The pontiff is in Brussels on a trip to 'the heart of Europe' to discuss the continent's role in the world. The pastoral visit to Brussels, focusing on the celebrations of the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, will last until 29 September. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET