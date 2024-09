Il Messico celebra i 214 anni di indipendenza

epa11607537 Outgoing Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, waves the national flag as he leads the 214th anniversary of Independence Shout from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, late 15 September 2024. Obrador led his sixth and last Independence Shout as President, as his successor, president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, will take office on 01 October. EPA/Mario Guzman