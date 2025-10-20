Il Louvre resterà chiuso anche oggi
epa12464607 The south-east facade of the Louvre museum is seen closed at Quai François-Mitterrand, after a robbery of Louvre museum, in Paris, France, 19 October 2025. The Louvre Museum was targeted in a robbery by several criminals who smashed windows to steal jewelry. The museum was later closed. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati called it 'an attack on France’s cultural heritage.' EPA/Mohammed Badra
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - PARIGI, 20 OTT - Il Louvre resterà chiuso oggi nonostante, dopo il furto di gioielli di ieri, era prevista la riapertura oggi. (ANSA-AFP).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato