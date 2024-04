Il leader scozzese Humza Yousaf annuncia le dimissioni

epa10548548 A handout photo made available by the Scottish Government shjows Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf posing with the Great Seal of Scotland at the Court of Session after being sworn in as First Minister of Scotland, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 29 March 2023. Yousaf will now start to appoint his cabinet. EPA/CROWN COPYRIGHT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES