'Il killer della scuola in Georgia ha 14 anni'
epa11585108 People walk near the scene of a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, USA, 04 September 2024. At least four people died and nine injured after a shooting at the school, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, adding that one suspect was in custody. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
(v. servizio delle 19.48) WASHINGTON, 04 SET - Il killer della strage in una scuola della Georgia avrebbe 14 anni. Lo riferiscono fonti delle forze dell'ordine alla Cnn precisando che non è chiaro se fosse uno studente nel liceo.
