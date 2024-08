Il Kenya festeggia nascita di un rinoceronte, evento ormai raro

epa09943209 A 5-year-old black rhino Loijipu (C), grazes in Sera Rhino Sanctuary, within the larger Sera Community Conservancy that is under Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) in the Northern Kenya region of Samburu, Kenya, 11 May 2022 (issued 12 May 2022). Loijipu is an orphan black rhino who became the first black rhino calf to be born in a community conservancy in Kenya. Sera Conservancy is the first community run black rhino sanctuary in East Africa. NRT which is an umbrella of several community conservancies, is using a different community conservancy model by turning their traditional craft skills into a viable, sustainable business and also offering village-based vocational training to people in community conservancies by partnering with polytechnic institutions. It is a response to wider drive by community conservancies to diversify Indigenous livelihoods and encourage entrepreneurship amongst women and young morans while promoting wildlife conservation that threatens many of these protected areas. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU