Il Kenya candida leader opposizione a presidenza Unione Africana

epa10769974 Kenya's opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, leads in lighting candle and laying of flowers during a candle lighting vigil event to honor victims who died during the recent anti-government protests, at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation(JOOF), in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 July 2023. Recent nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government had been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA/Daniel Irungu