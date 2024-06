Il Gay Pride marcia a Chisinau in Moldavia, focus sui diritti

epa11415799 People attend the rally organized by the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning, Asexual) community, during their march for human rights and equality in Chisinau, Moldova, 16 June 2024. Moldovan police increased safety measures for the LGBT march after threats of possible violence were reported against the event. EPA/DUMITRU DORU