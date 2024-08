Il compagno di Sharon di nuovo sentito in caserma

epa11559406 Sergio Ruocco (R), partner of murdered woman Sharon Verzeni, arrives at the Carabinieri provincial command in Bergamo, Italy, 22 August 2024. Authorities continue investigations into the murder of thirty-three year old woman Sharon Verzeni, who was stabbed to death on the night between 29 and 30 July, while she was walking in Terno d'Isola, near Bergamo. EPA/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA